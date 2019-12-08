Recently, several locations in Southwest Virginia, including Montgomery County, have held meetings concerning making their community Second Amendment sanctuaries.
The meetings have been well attended. But, I wonder if any of the families and friends of the students and faculty that were killed at Virginia Tech attended the meeting.
I wonder if any of the family and friends of the employees killed last spring in Virginia Beach attended the meeting. I wonder if the families and friends of the 1,000 individuals who are murdered in Virginia each year attended
I also wonder what individuals who wrote the Second Amendment would think of the weapons that are on the market today. Products like AK-47s, sub-machine guns, magazines that hold 20 rounds. Weapons that are made for the battlefield, not our backyard.
Personal weapons for individuals are fine, but some type of controls need to be implemented.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.