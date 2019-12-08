Recently, several locations in Southwest Virginia, including Montgomery County, have held meetings concerning making their community Second Amendment sanctuaries.

The meetings have been well attended. But, I wonder if any of the families and friends of the students and faculty that were killed at Virginia Tech attended the meeting.

I wonder if any of the family and friends of the employees killed last spring in Virginia Beach attended the meeting. I wonder if the families and friends of the 1,000 individuals who are murdered in Virginia each year attended

I also wonder what individuals who wrote the Second Amendment would think of the weapons that are on the market today. Products like AK-47s, sub-machine guns, magazines that hold 20 rounds. Weapons that are made for the battlefield, not our backyard.

Personal weapons for individuals are fine, but some type of controls need to be implemented.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

