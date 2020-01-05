The town of Christiansburg had a very productive 2019.
The town accomplished an assortment of improvement projects. But, much of the work that was achieved this year set the stage for 2020. Enclosed is a short summary of some of the town’s accomplishments this year:
n Christiansburg Rescue Squad answered approximately 5,000 calls.
n North Franklin Street received several major sewage and water improvements. Work will continue in 2020.
n The fire department answered approximately 950 calls.
n Several new tenants opened at the New River Valley Mall.
n The Christiansburg Regional Park (property located behind Walmart) moved closer to reality. The proposed multi-use park will be a major source for recreation.
n The Christiansburg Police Department answered close to 26,000 calls, which was 24% of all the fire, rescue and law enforcement calls in Montgomery County.
n The town Public Works Department maintained 445 roads in Christiansburg. This was accomplished throughout the year, including ice and snow storms. They also contracted the collection of 1,100 tons of recycled material.
n The aquatic center held 39 swim meets. One of the largest was December 13-15 with close to 1,100 swimmers from surrounding states.
n Seven large events were held in downtown Christiansburg, with over 6,000 people attending this year’s Christmas parade.
n The Harkrader baseball/softball complex held tournaments almost every weekend from April to October.
n Both the recreation and aquatic centers held summer camps for local kids and provided opportunities for local children and adults throughout the year.
n A new entrance was created at the Market Place that will lead shoppers to a retail complex to be developed in 2020.
n Several new housing developments were approved and started within the town limits.
n Christiansburg acquired property for a passenger rail station, which will be located near the aquatic center.
The residents of the town have much to be proud of. We are a growing town (4th largest in Virginia) with a population of about 24,000 — at the same time working to stay a community where people know each other.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
