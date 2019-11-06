The Post carried news of Elizabeth Warren's snarky joke that implied conservatives are unattractive romantic prospects. In other words, Deplorables 2.0 has hit the fan. Hasn't the Democratic Party figured out that maliciously preaching to the choir didn't work last time and won't help this time? Build bridges, not chasms.
I lost all respect for her when it was revealed that she wants to "pack" the Supreme Court. If we are going to have a liberal executive branch, we need to have a conservative judicial branch to keep things realistic. There need to be at least a few adults in the room.
ROBERT A. YOUNG
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.