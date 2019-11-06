The Post carried news of Elizabeth Warren's snarky joke that implied conservatives are unattractive romantic prospects. In other words, Deplorables 2.0 has hit the fan. Hasn't the Democratic Party figured out that maliciously preaching to the choir didn't work last time and won't help this time? Build bridges, not chasms.

I lost all respect for her when it was revealed that she wants to "pack" the Supreme Court. If we are going to have a liberal executive branch, we need to have a conservative judicial branch to keep things realistic. There need to be at least a few adults in the room.

ROBERT A. YOUNG

ROANOKE

Load comments