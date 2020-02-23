You might be a Patriot:
If Soleimani’s death concerned you less
Than the Americans he killed and maimed.
You might be flummoxed:
by those more worried about an airport Chick-fil-A
Than drug addicts pooing on main street.
You might be a proud American:
If you don’t expect strangers
To pay for your college.
You might be a wise American:
If you don’t want your doctor
To be a government worker.
You might be a concerned American:
If you don’t like
Your country spying on you.
You might be perplexed:
By those who think airport security necessary
And walk-ins across the border OK.
You might be reverent:
If a caring public prayer
Comforts your blessed soul.
You might be enlightened:
If you listen to all sides
Of an argument.
You might be frustrated:
If you can no longer find
A political North Star.
You might be informed:
If you focus on policy
And not personality.
You might be a Veteran:
If you stand extra proud
For the National Anthem.
You might be appreciative:
For those that fought for you
At Valley Forge, Gettysburg, and the Bulge.
You might be tired:
Of Congressional
Demolition derbies.
You might be wishful:
For Congressional
Productivity.
You might be impatient:
Don’t be
November cometh.
PAUL BOYENGA
DALEVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.