You might be a Patriot:

If Soleimani’s death concerned you less

Than the Americans he killed and maimed.

You might be flummoxed:

by those more worried about an airport Chick-fil-A

Than drug addicts pooing on main street.

You might be a proud American:

If you don’t expect strangers

To pay for your college.

You might be a wise American:

If you don’t want your doctor

To be a government worker.

You might be a concerned American:

If you don’t like

Your country spying on you.

You might be perplexed:

By those who think airport security necessary

And walk-ins across the border OK.

You might be reverent:

If a caring public prayer

Comforts your blessed soul.

You might be enlightened:

If you listen to all sides

Of an argument.

You might be frustrated:

If you can no longer find

A political North Star.

You might be informed:

If you focus on policy

And not personality.

You might be a Veteran:

If you stand extra proud

For the National Anthem.

You might be appreciative:

For those that fought for you

At Valley Forge, Gettysburg, and the Bulge.

You might be tired:

Of Congressional

Demolition derbies.

You might be wishful:

For Congressional

Productivity.

You might be impatient:

Don’t be

November cometh.

PAUL BOYENGA

DALEVILLE

