Climate science deniers were given some bad news as reported in a Roanoke Times article September 2, "Oil lawyer: Denying climate change an unwinnable fight."
An industry lawyer told energy company executives they must except that fossil fuels are helping to drive climate change.
Despite the Koch Brothers funded antiscience campaign, despite asinine statements like; Carbon dioxide doesn’t cause global warming when the green house effect is well understood by science. Or carbon dioxide is not a pollutant ignoring the fact that when it causes global warming it is.
The lawyer added that any American under 40 had grown up learning that climate change is an existential crisis that we need to address. Inferring the “merchants of doubt,” are losing their audience. Maybe they are less susceptible to Koch Brothers money or maybe they are just smarter.
In these times we are reminded of the old adage: You can fool some of the people some of the time, you may even fool all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
RUDY VIETMEIER
ROANOKE
