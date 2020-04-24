The constitutionality of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would be up to the Supreme Court to decide. According to Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, each state legislature determines the manner by which its state's electors are chosen. Not all states use the same procedure to choose electors.
Americans value fairness. We get angry when we see rules that apply to some but not all or preferential treatment of individuals or groups. We value fairness and hate unfairness. The electoral system (as well as the Senate) as set up in our Constitution is inherently unfair. It was set up as a compromise to get the smaller colonies to join the Union.
As it stands now, in the Electoral College, three Virginians are worth one Wyomingite. One Wyomingite is worth nearly four Californians. Why should my vote be worth only a third of a Wyomingite? This has parallels to the infamous 3/5 clause of the Constitution, which ensured southern states more electoral votes and representatives in Congress.
In the Senate the unfairness is much worse. Fifteen Virginians equal one Wyomingite while 139 Californians equal one Wyomingite.
If I were a Californian I would see this as grossly unfair. On the national level California is greatly underrepresented. The 12 states with the largest population (Virginia is 12) represent more than half the population of the entire country. The 20 states with the least population represent less than 20% of the total population. These 20 states have a total of 40 senators compared to 24 for the largest 12. So 50% of the population gets only 24% representation in the Senate. While 20% of the population gets 40% representation. It looks like the 3/5 clause is not dead after all.
It takes 38 states to ratify a constitutional amendment. Los Angeles County alone has a population greater than 42 states. The political elite in these 42 states will block any attempt to correct this unfairness. "One-person one vote" is a lie that this arrogant and entrenched political elite wants us to believe.
RICHARD FOWLER
TROUTVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.