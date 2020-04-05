The initial data are in. The 29% or so decrease in atmospheric particulates between 2009 and 2016 has been an achievement under the Clean Air Act. That change has stalled!! In fact, from 2016 through 2018 the particulates have increased 5.9%. This discovery is based on EPA data and evaluated by Carnegie Mellon economists.
These data are no longer evaluated by the Particulate Matter Review Panel, since the panel was disbanded by EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler. Your vocal support to undermine the regulatory aspects of the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act have serious consequences to the public safety of your constituents as you enable unqualified leaders to make harmful decisions.
I know that you operate in lock step with the current administration's anti-science policies. However, you must understand that, by dismissing the fact that regulations are necessary to protect human health, you are complicit in causing poor quality of life for children who are evermore experiencing severe respiratory trauma.
So, I ask that you begin to accept facts: air quality is becoming worse, industry will not self-regulate, achievable standards for pollution must be understood as worthy outcomes. Please begin to understand the context of your support for the administration and industry leaders who value "growth" and bottom line profits more than the quality of life of our communities.
JOHN HESS
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.