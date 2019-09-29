When we founded the local chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care in 2016, we hoped the idea of a giving circle would gain traction in the New River Valley. Women from all walks of life have joined, pooling resources to donate to a different not-for-profit every quarter. Recipient organizations must be nonpolitical, nonreligious and noncontroversial with 100% of our donation being utilized locally. We are humbled by the generosity of a membership that has risen to over 120 committed donors and growing.
Following the newspaper and television coverage of our first meeting, we received the unsolicited support of The Secular Society, a Virginia not-for-profit known for “advancing the interests of women and the arts in Virginia and beyond”. Fulfilling a three-year pledge to provide a 50% match of our members’ donations up to a maximum of $5,000 per meeting, The Secular Society has given nearly $60,000 to local not-for-profits selected by the membership of the 100+ Women Who Care NRV. The organizations benefiting from these gifts include Sisters Foundation, Community Health Center of the NRV, Montgomery County Educational Foundation, College Mentors for Kids, Ride-a-Rescue, Blacksburg Refugee Partnership, Valley Interfaith Child Care Center, Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, Pulaski Grow, Christiansburg Institute, Carilion Clinic Hospice NRV and the NRV Agency on Aging.
The steadfast generosity of The Secular Society has enriched countless lives throughout the New River Valley. We offer our heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the 100+ Women Who Care NRV.
SARAH BLACK
ALEXA CASEY
BETH PARKER
CO-FOUNDERS, 100+ WOMEN WHO CARE NRV
Blacksburg
