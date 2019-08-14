It is time for the Democrats to stop their witch hunt to find reasons to impeach President Trump. It has been going on since he was elected in November 2016. They have wasted enough time and money on this witch hunt. It is past time for them to get on with the business of the country.
I have read that President Trump has done 73 things that have improved the country without any help from Congress. That sounds like he needs impeachment. If anyone needs impeachment, it's Ccongress. Especially Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer and other liberals that want to turn our democracy government into a socialist government. Name one socialist government that has done anything good for their country.
So Democrats and Republicans get behind our president and help make the United States as great as it was during the Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy and Reagan years.
G. H. SAUNDERS
ROANOKE