In you editorial of September 18 ("A candidate with a plan"), the focus was on the job Canada was doing on renewable energy. While I agree we need more renewable energy, no one points out the fact that the gigantic blades of the wind turbines are not recyclable.
An article published in the August 7, 2019 edition of the Cowboy State Daily in Wyoming had an article that talked about the blades had to be placed in the landfill. The link to the article is https://cowboystatedaily.com/2019/08/07/wind-turbine-blades-being-disposed-of-in-casper-landfill/?fbclid=IwAR3lYQ_J31MjEB7BPpZvW0WJBm2k5ifVbQr69JNEbUXVtipCB99W4nHibEQ
Why don't those that push for green energy also push for having those devices recyclable.
RON MADY
DUBLIN
