October is National Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks to principals in our communities. I’d like to acknowledge the important work of Principal Archie Freeman at William Fleming High School in Roanoke City.
One in seven children in Virginia live in families that struggle with hunger. We know Breakfast After the Bell, a program that increases access to school breakfast by making it a part of the school day, is a proven way to help end childhood hunger. There are also academic benefits: Research indicates that eating breakfast at school helps children improve classroom performance, attendance and promotes healthy habits.
Principal Freeman is a breakfast champion who tirelessly works to promote William Fleming High’s Breakfast After the Bell program. He wants students to start their school day ready to learn and understands the connection between breakfast and higher academic performance. William Fleming High is fortunate to have Mr. Freeman advocating for the students’ health, well-being and education.
CLAIRE MANSFIELD
DIRECTOR, NO KID HUNGRY VIRGINIA
RICHMOND
