Re: “Virginia prisons to release some inmates with a year or less to serve, pending legislative approval” (April 11 news story)
“If approved by the General Assembly later this month, the Virginia Department of Corrections will begin releasing inmates with good behavior records and a year or less to serve on their sentence”, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.
“‘They must have demonstrated good behavior and not be a threat to public safety’, Northam said at a press conference.”
Will all of those to be released be tested to insure that they are not already infected with COVID-19? Have we not been advised that there are large numbers of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19?
If not tested, how will the state demonstrate that they will not be a threat to public safety, as asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19?
The article reports that staff and inmates are infected. They are in very close physical proximity to each other. How will the state know that they are not asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19?
How would the state of Virginia react if busloads of asymptomatic residents of New York were transplanted down, in order to get them away from the higher rate of contamination that they are exposed to up there (through no fault of their own)?
What is the difference in these two proposals?
Also, what would the impact on the local unemployment be? “Hey you folk that are laid off, the state is going to dump more unemployed (and in many cases unemployed with less than a sterling background) into the market to compete against you for the reduced jobs.”
DAVID HICKS
DUBLIN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.