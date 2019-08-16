I watched the Congressional hearings yesterday with Robert Mueller III and saw an old soldier summon and marshal barely enough energy to complete his last mission.
I listened to the news coverage and heard so many opinions lighting up the airwaves, like the flashes of fireflies in May five years ago that provided brief glows back then but no lasting illumination.
I looked at the sunset out my kitchen window and wondered if my country will survive this period where truth and honor are apportioned according to tribal allegiances and media ratings. After dark I stood on my deck taking in the starlight arriving from long ago and hoped it was not too late.
CLYDE EVELY
CATAWBA