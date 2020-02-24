If Liberty University President Jerry Falwell needs any help loading boxes for his move to West Virginia, I am available. I believe his views would be best received in Smoke Hole Caverns near Seneca Rocks, but Lost World Caverns near Lewisburg is another possibility. However, based on Falwell’s track record, I expect him to end up at the Greenbrier.
GARY JAMES
ROANOKE
