I was there for the impressive speeches at Washington Park in Roanoke today to honor the memory of George Floyd and so many other black Americans who were unarmed and murdered by the police. We (black, brown and white Americans) marched across Orange Avenue into Gainsboro and on toward the Roanoke City Police Department. There was one police checkpoint in Gainsboro but the police allowed us to continue. We were about 100 people or maybe a few more and "we" included babies, old people and children under the age of three. But we were stopped just before we got to the police department and soon the police began gassing us [with pepper spray]. I saw the [spray] and witnessed the canisters. When they gassed us the second time, people began running and screaming.

My hope and prayer is that next time all of us will stand together: the NAACP, SCLC, Mayor Lea, and Roanoke City Council representatives. This was a small town, peaceful protest. Why were we gassed????

MARY CAMPAGNA

CHRISTIANSBURG

