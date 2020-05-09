There are so many reasons. The quiet; spend a day when there are no sounds of trucks or cars, nothing but a gentle wind rustling the trees, the sound of a Pileated woodpecker marking his territory, the call of a whippoorwill at night, or just the quiet, something one does not get in the city.
There are the views; everywhere you stand you get a long view, not just the sight of the next house, but a long view miles away, the mountains, the fields, the trees. A deer quietly grazing, a turkey strutting by and occasionally a bear lunging across a road or the thrill of seeing an eagle fly by.
The ability to grow your own food; there is nothing like walking out to the garden to pick the vegetables for the night's supper or the smell of clean fresh air.
Then imagine the quiet you so love and the stunning views being interrupted by massive sweeping arms hundreds of feet long of blades on massive 680-foot high wind turbines sitting on top of a mountain and the quiet destroyed.
Imagine watching that eagle swoop through the air getting closer and closer to the sweeping blades and there is nothing you can do to warn it off as it gets knocked down from its flight.
Imagine having the darkness of the night sky violated by the rotating lights of on the tips of the blades.
Now we that live in the country are being threatened by the construction of the massive 680 feet towers with wind turbines. The sight of these things set on top of North Mountain will be seen in much of Botetourt, Rockbridge and Allegany counties. The sound will be heard for miles and the vibrations from the low-frequency sound will be felt even further. The eagles, bats and other birds that fly along the top of North Mountain are doomed. There is no way to stop this carnage.
Make your voice heard, let the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors know how you feel.
MELISSA HUNDLEY
CLIFTON FORGE
