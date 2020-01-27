It all began in 2017 with this lie, "I won the popular vote."
Then the lie about releasing his taxes;
He lied about releasing health records;
He lied about divesting business interests;
He lied about his not profiting off the presidency;
He lied about his "charity";
He lied about his "university";
He lied about extramarital affairs;
He lied when he said he would bring back coal;
He lied when he said he would bring back steel;
He lied that he would bring home our troops;
He lied when he said he would reduce prescription costs;
He lied when he said he "will always protect patients with preexisting conditions";
He lied when he said he'd protect Social Security while cutting $800 billion from Medicaid over 10 years.
He lied when he said Mexico would pay to build "his" wall;
He lied when he proclaimed "there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea";
He lied about his reason for the call with Ukrainian President Zelensky;
He lied about the reason for ordering the killing of Soleimani;
And, he lies about his on-going secretive communications with Russian President Putin.
I have not mentioned anyone by name, but unless you've been absent from our planet, you know precisely who the liar is.
Since Jan. 2017, about 928 days, more than 15,000 lies or misleading claims have been made to the Americans people.
Who would tolerate 17 lies per day from a child, spouse or others in their life? So why should we be expected to tolerate the continuous lying by an elected government official?
S.A. MILLER
HARDY
