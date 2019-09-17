Sherlock Holmes said to Watson, "There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact."
And so it is with the failure of the American media, social scientists, politicians and many other learned observers of the dynamics of our society early in the 21st Century.
American society has moved from a comfortable bell curve to populating the extremes. There are more people who consider themselves far left or far right than ever before. The ideological middle ground is becoming vacant real estate. Political debates and media commentary have evolved to reflect the world views of their growing audience of extremists; both Republicans and Democrats are captive to this magic of the masses as well as the media. People are fleeing policies measured by reason and embracing moments of emotion. This exodus from the center is flamed by all the players, politicians and news outlets alike.
Yet, the above observation is not the fact regrettably missed by the media and other sages of commentary. It is the simple fact of why? Not the question "Why?" but the fact behind the "why." There is a basis in fact for the extremism today among the people of America. I have yet to read a single article, hear a minute of commentary, or otherwise experience any effort on the part of American intelligentsia to ascertain why it is America has become a nation of extremes.
MICHAEL YAGER
ROANOKE
