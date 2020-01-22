The historical amnesia that seizes the political class in the U.S. amazes me. Politicians can only spout what appeals to people at the moment. The U.S. policy has dumped on Iran for almost 70 years. It started in 1953 when Iran’s elected president was overthrown in a coup engineered by a conservative secretary of state. Once he was out, the U.S. installed the pliant Shah. He bought U.S. arms and allowed women to drive and wear dresses. Oh yeah, he wore suits and spoke perfect English. He created the SAVAK, a brutal secret policy trained by who else - the Mossad Israeli’s secret service. He got exceedingly corrupt (crowned himself emperor) and was overthrown. And when he sought and was given asylum in the us the embassy was seized and hostages taken. A series of Mullahs (akin to fervent evangelicals here), who wore robes and spoke no English or “American” as many in Trump’s base would say, took over.
Saddam Hussein (remember him?) of Iraqi saw this as a chance to invade Iran and a bloody was ensued. During the war the U.S. supplied Iraq with intelligence and satellite images that helped kill Iranians. Also during this time a U.S. navy ship mistakenly shot down an Iranian passenger airlines killing hundreds. Oops, a mistake! And the Iranians supported the Shiites who were marginalized by Saddam for years. And now they support the Iranians who helped them get rid of Saddam.
The Iranians are proud people with ancient traditions and I learned to live among them for a number of years and speak Farsi. They think in term of centuries not seconds. The worse curse word you can say in Farsi is adap nadari- you have no manners. Iranians see the only way you can get respect is to be a nuclear power. So that’s what they are doing. And who are their technical advisors - the Russians, silly!
And now this.
JOHN FREIVALDS
LEXINGTON
