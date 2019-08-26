I've been bothered about Virginia's Tech Innovation Campus since it has been announced. Why would Tech agree to put this development in Arlington/Alexandria instead of another location that could give rural areas of Virginia better access to higher education and job opportunities in a lucrative and fast-growing field?
Doesn't Tech have an obligation to fight for its rural community? I looked more into how the Innovation Campus will be funded, and over 85% is coming from the "Tech-Talent Pipeline" initiative by the Commonwealth. The initiative addresses K-12 education, community colleges, bachelor's degrees from four-year institutions, master's programs/continuing education programs and internship opportunities.
Out of all of these, the only one they're not giving extra funding to (that I can tell) is community colleges, which is often the main or only chance for people in rural areas to obtain higher education. The other thing bothering me about this initiative is that they're only funding development of master's programs in NoVA.
This is incredibly ridiculous and short-sighted--not even funding a program in Richmond or on the coast? A quick look at where 2018 graduates from UVA demonstrates the sheer number of people that move to NoVA after graduation (and as a recent graduate, I can attest to this).
Scrolling through the data from recent Tech grads shows the same trends, especially when looking at tech- and computer science-related degrees. This area does not need extra help building their economy. How can this initiative truly promote economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia when it's only boosting the affluent, already-established northern region and leaving the rural areas to languish behind? This is how you strengthen the already-growing divide between urban and rural America.
EMILY PLUNKETT
SALEM