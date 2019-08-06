In response to the opinion letter, "Make black Roanoke whole," this is the first time that I have ever written an editorial; but with the opinion in the July 21 paper it was too much for me not to respond.
So, with that said, I don't know what Martin Jeffrey expects but first why do we need to make black Roanoke whole, what is that all about, this alone is creating division. Why can't Roanoke just be Roanoke, a place where everyone, black, red, white, brown and orange live?
The laundry list of items he wants is so extreme it is laughable. You want police but they can't do anything, you want all this money to give to the "black" community, what about all communities, not just northwest Roanoke. What about southeast, southwest? What about the other communities that need programs?
"Make available subsidized mental health assessment and treatment for all of black Roanoke," are you serious?? There are so many people that need mental health assistance it is staggering but to single out the black community is wrong. If the state and city had funds to help everyone who needed mental health assistance there wouldn't be so many mass shootings in this country.
I'm sick to death of people like you who continue to create division and point fingers. I want Roanoke to be a place where everyone can live, enjoy activities and prosper. When we all work together we all prosper, not just one group. Let the police do their jobs and don't blame them every time someone gets arrested.
DARYL AND CAROLYN KEYES
BOTETOURT COUNTY