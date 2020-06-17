There is much wrong in America today in regards to how some people view and treat people of black origin, but removing Confederate statues will not change this. If anything, it makes the situation worse because of the animosity and hard feelings it creates among the people who think the statues should stay.
There is no one alive today who was a slave, a slave owner or participated in the Civil War. Of greater concern is the lack of thoroughness and sincerity of those who wish to remove the statues. If they truly want to remove all reminders of slavery, then why are all the institutions that owe their existence to slaves or slave owners still allowed to be open and standing? They should be closed and razed to the ground.
Three prominent institutions falling under this description are Washington & Lee, Georgetown, and the University of Virginia and there are many, many more. Slavery was at the very core of the establishment of UVA, yet some students there and at similar institutions picket and demonstrate to remove the statues and then utilize the classrooms of these institutions to further their careers. This is the epitome of hypocrisy.
As long as the politicians and others seek to remove the Confederate statues and take no action against other reminders of slavery, they are just as narrow minded and bigoted as the white supremacists’ and the Klan.
DREW WATSON
NEW CASTLE
