Recently I received a notice from Roanoke County that my real estate assessment has gone up 6.78%. The year before it went up 3.85% and the year before that it went up 1.9%. That is a total of 12.53% in three years. It was at this point I no longer lived in a house but a mansion.
I called the county and talked to a very polite lady. I asked how my assessment could go up 6.78% in a year. My wife has hung a wreath on the door and planted some flowers, but other than that we did nothing to improve our house.
The nice lady responded that other houses in the neighborhood had increased the value of my house. I told her they were newer and had more square footage than my house. I questioned if we took down the wreath would it decrease the value. No. She added that the value of my property could go up 7% next year. There are no new houses being built here.
My wife and I are retired. We get a meager Social Security increase but are on a fixed income. We can do nothing but pay the increase.
I assume with the pandemic and lost income for the county, my assessment will go up this year. Bureaucracy at work and we can do nothing.
Arbitrarily, these people can increase the value of our property without making a visit, but only using the value of new homes built in my subdivision.
It does not seem fair that they can increase my assessment when according to articles in the paper house sales are down.
MIKE DAVIS
SALEM
