I was quite taken aback reading the Nation & World section of the March 15, Roanoke Times. The front page of that section featured two large photos of funerals. Flag-draped coffins of two fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces killed during an an attack in response to a rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops in Baghdad.

There was a third similar photo of these flag-draped coffins on page two. Tell me, where was the coverage of our American soldiers killed or wounded during these attacks? Their stories? Their photos? Explain, please, why you are featuring enemies of the American people, as opposed to those who are fighting for and protecting our freedoms? Exactly whose side are you on? Shame on you.....

MARY HUTCHISON

COVINGTON

Load comments