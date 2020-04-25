I hurt for every all affected by a death resulting in COVID-19 and those affected by job loss, etc. I respect healthcare workers putting their lives at risk during this and so much more. This is a serious battle to save lives.
While people are actually on the saves lives movement, remember this statistic: In 2017, in the U.S. alone, there were 862,320 deaths via abortions. That number is ONLY reported surgical/medical; not medication/chemical abortions. Add to the surgical number, those chemical, and then add the death via birth control pills...and the number is at 14 million (Guttmacher Institute).
This can easily be looked at from an endemic view. But where’s the urgency in this battle? It is morbidly protected by our U.S. government, paid for by citizens where most would not want to have their monies EVER used for murder! This monster will continue to take innumerable lives until the world stands up to abortion. Where's that movement? Let's alter the word abortion...give it a medical acronym...how about ASBD-1 Trillion (ABortionSenselessDeath-...). Perhaps that could catch someone’s attention?
My final thought is that perhaps out of all the millions of lives destroyed via abortion, in that number, the world robbed itself of the one person that could have:
-Had the cure for this virus and worse viruses coming our way?
-OR one that could have prevented the outbreak in the first place?
-OR one that could have already had ventilators streamlined at serving multiple patients?
-Or one that already invented face masks that prevent 100% of the germs that aim to infiltrate the masks? And that they were already sitting in inventories at all medical facilities, nursing homes and veteran's facilities? We will never know.
There is a statistic out there from 2017 that states that there is one abortion/90 seconds. In the time it took me to collect my thoughts, type this, correct some obvious errors; 20 innocent lives have been taken! Don't believe me? Do the math.
While I pray for all affected by the virus, I will always be praying for an end to abortion.
BRENDA MACLEAN
CLOVERDALE
