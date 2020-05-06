The first death from a confirmed COVID-19 illness was recorded last week in Montgomery County. I want to know what follow-up local health officials are conducting. Where’s the basic “contact tracing” that should be happening?
Word has traveled through the “grapevine” that the individual was a resident of the Prices Fork area. Some local residents knew the deceased, their immediate family, their neighborhood, the small businesses they frequented, etc. However, many people would not be aware of their possible exposure in these areas unless an announcement is made regarding public safety.
You don’t have to reveal the victim’s name or personal information to do this, simply list the places and the time period they may have come into contact with this individual. We have 55 confirmed cases in Montgomery County. What is being done to inform people who may have been exposed to these cases? If we want to get a handle on this virus we need the health officials to practice contact tracing.
DIANA LAW DOUGHERTY
BLACKSBURG
