The Wednesday, May 13 edition of The Roanoke Times printed Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers by region.
Roanoke’s 108 cases clearly surpassed all other regions. For several days, the number has continued to increase. Yet nothing is said by Mayor Lea or any Council member regarding keeping social distance, wearing a proper mask and gloves.
Visiting three stores for medications and food, I observed several individuals without masks or gloves not maintaining any form of social distance. One individual without a mask or gloves, walked up to the side of another customer reaching across the person to grab a product.
Roanoke City elected officials should be constantly educating and setting examples to ensure all citizens are familiar and comply with the proper protocols to avoid spreading COVID-19 virus.
JOSEPH E. ELLIGSON
ROANOKE
