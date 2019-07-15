So this is Justice? A new law making it a felony to protest pipelines in Texas? Trump will follow.
Where in the First Amendment does it exclude pipelines? Nowhere.
So this is the new justice? A young man is facing felonies, for putting his life on the line for the rest of us, from the criminals in West Virginia, while MVP gets a small fine, a wink and a nod from the judges and FERC to go ahead with their shamefully legal amendment, morally wrong grab of private land for private interest, not the definition of eminent domain. An old man gets arrested in Giles County for trying to give water to a fellow protestor while MVP, with over 300 violations in Virginia, continues their blatant disregard for the law, environment, and our community, continue to bully their way with exorbitant money, to completion of this unnecessary pipeline. They continue to lie to the public that it is 80% complete, it is not.
Athough these pipelines like the MVP were not started with the Trump administration, they were on their way to extinction under President Barack Obama.
Where is the justice and future in the Trump administration? There is none. Trump and his criminal partners (some in jail already) are leading this country to its demise due to climate crisis deniers, religious and alt right zealots and fossil fuel advocates like Gov. Northam and Mark Herring who won't put a "STOP WORK ORDER" on the MVP pipeline. It's become obvious Mark Herring's "lawsuit" against MVP was a political ploy that has no legal power behind it without a "STOP WORK ORDER."
When will we see this nightmare end? When the species are gone and Mar-a-Lago is under water? Well some of us can't wait that long to attend to our patriotic duties. By resisting the fossil fuel industry that is systemic throughout our lives, we seek a cleaner future for all. Until we all face the climate crisis and get on board with the "Green New Deal" we will be facing the consequences of complacency letting criminals decide the law.
DOUG CHANCEY
BLACKSBURG