I have a lot of respect for Joe Biden. He is a decent, caring human being who has done much for this country. And if he becomes the Democratic nominee for President, I won't have any problem voting for him. And I understand his defense of working with segregationists, way back when, to get things done in the Senate.
But my question is not about what he did THEN, but what he would do NOW? If faced with the same people (or the likes of Roy Moore) today would he have the same attitude? I have not heard him address that question (and if he has, someone please direct me to where he has), because we are in very different times, and we cannot afford to be "compromising" on ANY issues related to discrimination, hate or the marginalizing of any group of people.
What was expedient before is not acceptable in any fashion today. The same goes for policies on climate change and women's health issues! The URGENCY of confronting these violent acts and threats against humanity must be paramount. Working with people who are bent on controlling who is worthy and who is not, who are bent on accommodating those who put profit above people and the world's ecosystem is not an option. These people must be called out for their beliefs and for their behaviors so that they don't continue to drive the bus we're all on over the cliff!
So, Joe, what worked for you then better not be what you think will work for you now. We just don't have time for that game!
KIRK BALLIN
SALEM