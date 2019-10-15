President Don “the Con” Trump just stated that “impeachment will hurt the country.”

Mr. President, let me tell you what really hurts the country:

Lying to the American public daily hurts the country;

Ignoring science and the effects of climate change hurts the country;

Refusing to deal with the carnage caused by gun violence hurts the country;

Insulting everyone that disagrees with you with silly, childish nicknames, including world leaders and congressional members, hurts the country;

Ignoring the sound, solid advice of your chosen advisors, to the extent that they eventually resign, hurts the country;

Questioning the integrity of our intelligence agencies, preferring the words of dictators, hurts our country;

Spreading false conspiracy theories hurts our country.

In other words, you, Mr. President, are hurting our country.

GEORGE E. WILSON JR.

ROANOKE 

