President Don “the Con” Trump just stated that “impeachment will hurt the country.”
Mr. President, let me tell you what really hurts the country:
Lying to the American public daily hurts the country;
Ignoring science and the effects of climate change hurts the country;
Refusing to deal with the carnage caused by gun violence hurts the country;
Insulting everyone that disagrees with you with silly, childish nicknames, including world leaders and congressional members, hurts the country;
Ignoring the sound, solid advice of your chosen advisors, to the extent that they eventually resign, hurts the country;
Questioning the integrity of our intelligence agencies, preferring the words of dictators, hurts our country;
Spreading false conspiracy theories hurts our country.
In other words, you, Mr. President, are hurting our country.
GEORGE E. WILSON JR.
ROANOKE
