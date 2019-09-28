I applaud Radford University for “thinking big” with their Highlander Discovery Institute. But is spending $250,000 for a retired television anchor and two political “talking heads” really a wise investment? Nothing against Katie Couric, but is an hour or two of her time worth $200,000 to Radford University?

The "buzz" created throughout the university's stakeholder base surely builds momentum and support. Consider it made local news adds an additional, albeit modest, reputation dividend. But a quarter million dollars? Really?

It seems like Radford could have spent that money in more meaningful ways (reference Roanoke Times September 14 story on chronic faculty salary issues: “Radford University faculty members approve of their president, but report other dissatisfactions”).

The nation faces an ever more ominous crisis in the form of $1.6 trillion in educational debt, much of that the result of rocketing tuition costs. The pressure is on for our colleges and universities to be more vigilant than ever in their wise stewardship of resources, public and private.

JEFFREY S. DOUGLAS

B.S. '77, MS '99 RADFORD UNIVERSITY

CHRISTIANSBURG

Load comments