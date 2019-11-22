In recent weeks I have frequently wondered what is the motivation of President Trump’s speech, behavior and decisions. I have read several suggested answers to this question, such as money, impetuosity, stupidity and blackmail, but I think the one with the most explanatory power is “narcissism.”

A narcissist is usually defined as a person with an exaggerated notion of his or her self-importance accompanied by a need for praise and a lack of empathy.

This is what our President tweeted on October 7 of this year in regard to his decision to remove American “special operations” forces from northeastern Syria: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.”

One, of course, might point out that perhaps anyone with “great and unmatched wisdom” would not have found it necessary to publicly announce such self-serving and mindlessly insensitive things, but a narcissist would. As our President frequently tweets: “sad.”

WAYNE G. REILLY

ROANOKE 

