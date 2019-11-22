In recent weeks I have frequently wondered what is the motivation of President Trump’s speech, behavior and decisions. I have read several suggested answers to this question, such as money, impetuosity, stupidity and blackmail, but I think the one with the most explanatory power is “narcissism.”
A narcissist is usually defined as a person with an exaggerated notion of his or her self-importance accompanied by a need for praise and a lack of empathy.
This is what our President tweeted on October 7 of this year in regard to his decision to remove American “special operations” forces from northeastern Syria: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.”
One, of course, might point out that perhaps anyone with “great and unmatched wisdom” would not have found it necessary to publicly announce such self-serving and mindlessly insensitive things, but a narcissist would. As our President frequently tweets: “sad.”
WAYNE G. REILLY
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.