Please print the potential penalty for driving drunk in Virginia. This is what the common man or woman would face: Potential penalties for a first offense DUI in Virginia include, a fine of up to $2,500, a jail sentence of up to 12 months, and a license suspension of up to 12 months.

The Roanoke Times only prints that Del. Chris Hurst says he was sorry and says he won’t do it again. The rest of us must pay a price for such a terrible offense. There are too many innocent people killed by drunk drivers with good intentions not to even charge the drunk with an offense. This would be a great case to show other offenders that the law will not tolerate drunk driving.

JOHN BOHN

PEMBROKE

