Do your own research if you don’t agree with what I’ve written.
As the country reopens and people are longing for a normal life again we should be aware that without a vaccine the virus will be with us a long time. There are those who say it will miraculously go away.
The science says the virus will go away when the population reaches “Herd Immunity” or in the case of the United States we need to have approximately 70% of the population to have been exposed to the virus.
Without a vaccine over 200 million people here in the US need to have been exposed. The number of reported cases in the US are just under 2 million.
Without a treatment or vaccine if you do the math and use the current rate of spread and mortality rate we won’t reach herd immunity until late 2021 and the death toll would be around 500,000.
As we think about reopening we need to understand how vulnerable we are without an effective treatment or vaccine.
WEAR A MASK FOR YOU AND ME!
PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING!
Wearing a mask is not a statement of your politics, it is just good common sense.
DONALD BUTZER
CATAWBA
