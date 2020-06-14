A topic missed in all the comment on the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak is the complete absence of emergency administrative institutions fighting this battle.
At the top, an impulsive and uninformed President offers vague assurances of quick victory and dangerous suggestions for medical remedies.
A White House 25-member task force composed of political appointees and only two experts debates but not decides what to do.
Congress appropriates trillions of dollars for sustaining hungry families and flailing businesses without creating a single agency to administer the funds efficiently and fairly.
Existing federal agencies operating on cut budgets attempt with great difficulty to launch huge-scale new programs on top of the duties they are created to perform.
A lack of adequate logistical planning and mobilization causes endless shortages of vital medical supplies and sufficient test kits.
Fifty state governors are left without federal help in competing against each other for resources, while at the same time coping with struggles between lockdown and reentry forces.
With all this looseness, decentralization and lack of accountability, one senses an absence of any feeling that there is a “there there” in terms of core governmental responsibility in Washington.
In the New Deal, FDR realized the need for a strong federal institutional presence during a national crisis and created a range of emergency agencies led by imaginative administrators.
The next president would do well to follow his example. A Pandemic Suppression Administration could constitute a concentrated repository of advanced knowledge on testing, treatment, vaccines, contact tracing and forecasting the disease. A civilian version of the Defense Logistics Agency could place supply orders from industry and then track their production, movement and allocation. An Economic Recovery Agency could oversee loan and grant programs to assure they reach the right people at the right time so as to build public confidence.
Let us pit the full power of professionalized governance against the coronavirus enemy.
CHARLES T. GOODSELL
BLACKSBURG
