Jim Garden’s commentary “The complexities of responsibility” (June 27) written in response to my earlier commentary on person responsibility “Student loan debt is student’s responsibility” (June 5) appears to provide two premises.
One appears to be that government bailouts have occurred in the past, citing the 1979 bailout of Chrysler and the TARP bailout of 2008, and that some people benefited so the government should continue to do so now and in the future. While the U.S. government has a long history of bailouts, forgiving student loan debt is not the same type of bailout. The government bailouts cited by Mr. Garden were actually loans from the U.S. government to companies or industries which in most cases were eventually paid back. Forgiving debt is different from giving a loan.
The other premise is not stated directed, but only hinted at with innuendoes that make it not only unclear, but also casts suspicion on my motives. In his opening paragraph Mr. Garden states “the complexity of the issue and the timing of his call for responsibility are certainly suspect”. However, he fails to explain or further expand on what he means by the “complexity of the issue”, “the timing of his call”, or especially why they are “certainly suspect”. It seems like he wants to bring something out, but he does not.
It is not until the last paragraph where he again implies something derogatory when he states “to rationalize “responsibility” at this point in the economic game seems more than a bit capricious and self-serving”. Again, the “at this point” implies some timing issue that is not explained, and why “capricious and self-serving”? How is promoting person responsibility capricious and self-serving?
I’m fine with someone criticizing my opinions and views based on issues and facts. However, using innuendoes and vague phases to imply something derogatory is a poor way to try to influence readers. I have found that simple language, stating facts and citing sources to be much better.
REGGIE FIGARD
ROCKY MOUNT