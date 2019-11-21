I am 77, happily married 58 years, still working and raised as a country boy. My age and bad hearing qualifies me to ask loudly, “WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY?”
My father and grandfathers were blue collar craftsmen, railroad men, farmers, Democrats. Their ghosts must wonder what Democrats in Congress are drinking or smoking to make them so weird. One grandfather enjoyed the taste and effect of home brewed moonshine and home grown tobacco. If alive today he would probably say that the current Democrats in Congress were either inebriated or on drugs.
COME ON DEMOCRATS! HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN WHY YOU WERE ELECTED? Do you think about the taxpayers who pay your salary? Surveys unfairly identified used car salesmen as being the most untruthful. Today Democratic Congressmen have taken over that category. Those of you who are honest, hard working and concerned about who elected you are cowards. Your fear and silence have allowed a radical, warped, uninformed minority to hijack the Party. Democratic Representatives are more concerned about impeaching the President, accumulating power and wealth and giving away America to illegal immigrants than they are about making life better for the legal citizens who they are supposed to represent. HILLARY LOST! Unless you get your act together and start considering and passing legislation that benefits U.S. citizens you also will lose.
REPUBLICANS, YOUR BEING COWARDS LOST YOU THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES THE LAST ELECTION! Just think what you could have accomplished for this nation had you the guts to do what you were elected to do several years ago. Your lack of courage has empowered unelected bureaucratic Washington swamp rats to team up with Democrats to try to bring down a businessman elected President who has done more for the American economy and worker than the last five presidents combined.
I have voted since of age. Never have I seen intelligent elected representatives act as irresponsible as this bunch currently in Congress. I AM ASHAMED OF YOU ALL!
BILL CORBITT
VINTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.