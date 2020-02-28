Democrats have spent their time, treasure, opportunities and taxpayer money in setting up and pushing smokescreens to cover and distract from their own crimes. Then low information listen and buy in. How could anyone listen or take Don Lemon, who suggested his "black hole theory" for plane disappearances seriously or Tim Kaine .....from a guy whose son is a member of Antifa....and who has a news conference for the sole purpose to call someone "a jackass." Tim's just jealous that a "jackass" showed him and his loser party up so bad that all he could do is throw insults. This is typical Saul Alinskey "rules for radicals" tactic. Accuse others of what you yourself are guilty of.
These are the people who tell us men can be women or women can be men and men can get abortions too. And kill newborn babies if the family doesn't want them but welcome hordes of others and support them at taxpayer expense simply for their socialist vote even though socialism brought their own country of origin down or those who disdain Christians.
I hate what has happened to our beautiful Virginia.
D. PARSONS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.