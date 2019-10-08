The Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate has openly stated that he will not send to the White House any legislation that he knows the Chosen One will not sign into law. The Commonwealth of Kentucky must be so proud of this stalwart, principled legislator.
Whatever happened to our three co-equal branches of government? Whatever happened to our system of checks and balances? If you feel a soft rumbling under your feet, it could be Mr. Madison and our Founding Fathers slowly turning over in their graves.
MAC PHOENIX
ROANOKE
