Do you have an image of an asylum-seeker? Mine is a 3-year-old who had been tortured.
In 1984, my husband and I worked in a refugee center in Botswana. There were wars and conflicts in many surrounding countries, including Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Our center was seven miles from the South African border. Many South Africans fled apartheid, and some were kidnapped and returned to South Africa.
Three-year-old Shu-Shu came to our center with her mother and two sisters. Robert Mugabe was, even then, president of Zimbabwe, and persecuting the opposition Matabele ethnic group. Shu-Shu’s father was an opposition politician who had fled into exile; the government tortured her and her mother to find out where he had gone. They didn’t know. Finally, someone helped them escape to Botswana, where they were welcomed.
85% of the world’s refugees have sought protection in developing countries. They meet a variety of policies. Some countries, such as Botswana, allow refugees to work if they can find work, to gain immediate access to health care and education, and to seek citizenship. Other countries confine them to a refugee camp, and refuse them permission to work, seek health care, or put children in schools. Nearly half the citizens of Jordan came as Palestinian refugees.
In “developed” countries as well, there are a variety of policies. As it turns out, some countries separate children from their families, and hold them in cages. U.S. treatment of refugees is changing in front of our eyes.
We worked with refugees from 12 countries. U.N. staff and consular officers from many countries helped frightened refugees to navigate the process of applying for asylum. The U.S. was known for accepting more refugees than most countries. The Canadians didn’t take so many, but they took the most difficult cases: the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill. It was an inspiration to work with them.
In the end, Shu-Shu and her family were granted asylum in the U.S. and resettled to North Carolina. It is inexpressibly sad to see what goes on now.
SUE WILLIAMS
ROANOKE
