As I watched Trump give what will probably be one of his greatest free campaign speeches, packed full of fake facts, I couldn’t stop thinking of how he bragged on all he’s done for just about every class of our society.
He covered just about the entire spectrum of every class of people in our country, except for seniors. He talked about protecting life even before they come into the world, to child care, all grades of education and so on.
My question is, why is there so much provided for in child care? Why don’t we have anything for senior care? Not word one about the plight and struggles of seniors. Shouldn’t the system be concerned about senior care equally?
Before he even opened his mouth, he once again showed his childish manners in not shaking Nancy Pelosi’s hand when she extended it after accepting his speech.
My gut feeling at first when she tore up her copy of his speech was that she was wrong. Wonder what the comments would be on her action from both sides of the aisle?
E. DUANE HOWARD
ROANOKE
