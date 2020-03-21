When I read Dan Casey's recent "satirical" column on West Virginia regarding "Vexit", I found it to be funny, perhaps, because in college, I read far too many National Lampoon magazines, when I was supposed to be doing homework.
I stopped laughing when I thought about the "other side" of West Virginia: for instance, the Greenbrier Resort, which has been frequented by U.S. presidents and world leaders over the years, and the declassified bunker underneath which was once intended, in case of a nuclear attack on Washington, to be a safe place for the President and Congress. Berkeley Springs was called "Medicine Springs" by Thomas Jefferson's father in 1747, and first visited by George Washington in 1748. There is the glorious geographical beauty of much of the state, offering opportunities for hiking in the Monongahela National Forest, snow-skiing in Canaan Valley, whitewater rafting in the New River Gorge, rock-climbing at Seneca rocks, and horse racing at Charles Town, near Harper's Ferry.
West Virginia University received a Phi Beta Kappa chapter in 1910; the University of Virginia had just gotten theirs in 1908, and Virginia Tech was not granted their chapter until 1977. Clearly, mountain roads can lead to a fine education in Morgantown!
As for coal, it changed West Virginia from a frontier to an industrialized state. The C&O and N&W railroads were built specifically to service the coalfields; the mines provided profitable work to freed slaves and European immigrants who were fleeing religious persecution in the Old Country. A local tour bus company offers excursions to Bramwell, where coal barons built their mansions. Today, China and India are still major importers of coal.
Whenever I go to West Virginia, there is something different, something more liberating than being in Virginia. I like its motto "Mountaineers Are Always Free." It's the only state that I know of where it is legal to handle poisonous snakes in church services. And, I know it is true that if you don't bother a rattlesnake, it won't bother you.
ANGELA WATKINS
NATURAL BRIDGE STATION
