I write this expression of concern and request to you in the hope that you will disseminate this information as widely as possible through editorials and articles.
As you know, May 15 marked the beginning of the Phase 1 reopening of much of the state, despite the fact that there has not been a minimum of 14 days of decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as per the Johns Hopkins and the CDC and the White House guidance as to what was necessary.
Therefore, I request that you stress the urgent importance for ALL citizens to wear masks when in public, and especially when going to essential retail establishments — especially including grocery stores and home improvement centers and other places with many customers — and that you emphasize how important it is in order to prevent other citizens from dying prematurely. Visits to local grocery stores and home improvement centers have shown a very high proportion of people, sometimes half, who neither wear masks nor social distance appropriately, and Dr. Fauci has stated that we will see "suffering and deaths that could be avoided" if we reopen too early.
All citizens should know and act on three things: wearing masks and social distancing in public WILL save lives; wearing masks to protect oneself and especially to protect others is smart and strong and caring; and wearing masks makes it more likely that Virginia can open up more quickly with Phases 2 and 3, but not wearing makes it more likely that the coronavirus will continue to spread and require a return to more restrictions.
An important study and computer simulation strongly suggests that a mask-wearing public of 80-90 percent will allow faster reopening of society and many fewer COVID-19 deaths. That needs to be our goal.
I fear that many who haven’t been wearing masks don’t know how important it is for the protection of others and also for the longer-term control of the coronavirus, and for the speedier opening up of our economy. In short, the message is this: BE SMART, BE STRONG, BE CARING — WEAR MASKS AND PROTECT LIVES AND THE ECONOMY TOGETHER.
ED WHITSON
SALEM
