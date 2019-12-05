I’m writing in response to the Nov. 27 commentary on the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary movement by Lori Haas ("The Second Amendment sanctuary fairy tale"). Ms. Haas could not be more wrong. The gun rights issue is about civil rights: if you agree with the concept of individual rights, you must admit that self-defense is one such right, and gun ownership follows naturally from that. If you walk back gun ownership, then all civil rights are void.
Of course, banning guns has never had a positive impact on public safety. Gun free zones are dangerous places because criminals know citizens can’t stop them from committing crimes. “Guns save lives” is a truism; guns are used far more often to prevent violence than to commit crimes, except in areas where citizens can’t have guns.
Ms. Haas also grossly mistakes both the recent election results and the nature of the 2nd Amendment sanctuary movement. Second Amendment advocates here recognize we are outnumbered by Richmond, Tidewater and NoVa. When we used to have a constitutional republic, an election like the last one would result in higher taxes and other liberal policies but not the loss of our civil rights. The approximately 450 people that showed at Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors meeting were not out-of-town “AR-15 toting white men” (how racist of her), but were citizens of the County: your neighbors concerned about their (and your) civil rights.
The idea that 90% of Virginia citizens support the gun control agenda is yet another fallacy. Folks who don’t own firearms can be forgiven for misunderstanding the mis-named universal background check (pre-confiscation gun registry). And Red Flag laws seem lovely until you consider that they reverse 1,000 years of legal precedent by presuming guilt based on hearsay. But anyone who actually reads the “assault weapons ban” might be shocked at the blatant confiscation of legally-purchased property (guaranteed by the constitution!). Turn in your rifles, pistols and accessories or you’re a felon. Welcome to China.
Ms. Haas is not fooling anyone with her Richmond viewpoint. The people of southwest Virginia will stand together against those who would ban our rights. Merry Christmas.
RICHARD DONNELLY
DALEVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.