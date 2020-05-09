It truly disgusts me that the Environmental Protection Agency is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to relax its enforcement of our nation’s key environmental laws. Never before has the EPA given up on its responsibility to enforce this country's environmental laws and the consequences could be catastrophic for this country and the entire planet.
The EPA must live up to its duty to ensure we Americans have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and that the soil in which we grow our foods remains untainted.
We only have one Earth. If we ruin it, we can't get another one. I urge EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in the strongest possible terms to reverse the course his organization is on now in order to ensure future generations of Americans will still have a viable country in which to live.
STEVEN KRANOWSKI
BLACKSBURG
