On October 3, your editor implored your readers to "Remember who saved Catawba Hospital." Unfortunately, two of the three local legislators that you mentioned are no longer in the delegation. Delegate Greg Habeeb resigned due to increased professional responsibilities. Delegate Joseph Yost was defeated for his re-election by an opponent riding a blue wave of out of state campaign contributions. This makes re-electing Senator David Suetterlein so imperative.
Suetterlein skillfully built support for saving Catawba Hospital like he has on so many issues as an independent minded leader in the Senate of Virginia. Our antiquated felony larceny law was recognized as overly punitive and had been wasting taxpayer resources for years before Suetterlein carried the 2018 bipartisan bill that changed it. This year, Suetterlein was instrumental in passing the tax reform that delivered our Virginia state refund tax checks and raised the standard deduction going forward.
On November 5 we need to remember who saved Catawba Hospital. We also need to remember who led the charge on criminal justice reform and returning our overtaxed dollars to us. We need to remember to go to the polls on November 5 and re-elect Senator David Suetterlein.
He keeps his constituents informed. We need him.
PAMELA BARGER
VINTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.