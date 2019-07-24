Thank you for the thoughtful editorial on Australia’s recent election ("Lessons from Australia," May 22); it was both enlightening and disheartening. As someone working on bridging the political divide around climate change, what you describe is a significant concern for the 2020 election. However, I want to share an alternative perspective that includes meaningful evidence that our country is becoming more unified than divided around this topic.
According to a recent study conducted by the Climate Leadership Council, voters are becoming increasingly more concerned about climate change and more in favor of the government taking action. They found that 75% of all voters want the government to limit carbon emissions. In addition, 69% of Republican voters are concerned that their party’s stance on climate change is “hurting itself with younger voters.” Pressure for action is not only coming from voters but from corporations as well. Last month, executives from over 70 corporations, including PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla and General Mills, met with Congress to lobby for a national carbon price.
Lawmakers from both sides are listening and responding to the increased demand for action. In the past year we’ve seen two bipartisan bills introduced in the House of Representatives around climate change: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 and the Challenges and Prizes for Climate Act of 2019. Additionally, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetzs introduced his “Green Real Deal,” a plan that provides a conservative alternative to the “Green New Deal.” Even our own representative, Morgan Griffith, wrote an op-ed a couple months ago discussing his perspective on solutions.
The same study mentioned earlier also found that four out of five of voters want Congress to put politics aside and reach a bipartisan solution. This seems viable if the progress we’ve made this year is any indicator. If we can put aside the polarizing rhetoric we’ve seen in the past, there’s a possibility for an alternative path for the 2020 election that instead includes constructive discussions around the best policies and solutions to solve climate change.
ALAINA COPPA
BLACKSBURG