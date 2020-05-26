One of the characteristics of the 2019-nCoV is that as a totally new disease in the world, until there are survivors of it, there will be no one who is naturally immune to it. As yet we have no medications that attack it nor do we have immunizations specific to the virus that help our bodies develop the necessary resistance needed to protect us. In this situation the only thing that can be done is to severely limit exposure of every one of us to each other and thus avoid the disease.
That will give the country the time needed to develop the necessary treatments and immunizations. Until our scientists make those breakthroughs and/or unless some environmental circumstance makes the virus abate, we are stuck with “being together apart.” At the moment the environmental issues are unknown. So, the spacing strategy or “social distancing” is likely to be important for some time because the end point of when we can resume normal social/commercial interactions safely will be when many of us are protected by our own immunity or the virus is dead. The social distancing only buys time for other things to happen that will protect us, so we need to figure out how to better be together apart.
GEORGE MCDOWELL
CHRISTIANSBURG
