Innocent babies are being routinely killed after surviving failed abortion attempts in America.
We already know of hundreds of people that were “failed abortions” who are now living among us because of the mercy of a nurse who happened to be on duty –but not because of any legal protections in our laws. We are failing to properly protect the lives of countless other newborn children.
Where is the outcry that should accompany this news? “What news,” you ask? Why is it that no one seems to know that these horrific actions are continuing even now in our modern society? The media is refusing to do its job to inform you about the truth. You can learn more, and see documentation for yourself, at www.LCAction.org/BornAlive.
There is a bill in Congress that would protect all newborns—it is the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. It will simply enforce defined guidelines that are development-specific for medical staff establishing what level of care must be provided to a newborn baby. This would block doctors from dumping living newborn babies in a bucket of formaldehyde just because their mom didn’t want them.
Unfortunately, this bill has been blocked by Democratic legislators who refuse to give basic protections to America’s’ newest citizens. I hope you will join me and add your name to an urgent petition asking them to pass this bill at www.LCAction.org/BornAlive.
KIMBERLY WILLIAMSON
CHRISTIANSBURG
