Your recent editorial on the failed consolidation referendum of 1969 ("What if Roanoke and Roanoke County had consolidated?," Oct. 20) has prompted me to write a letter congratulating our local governments on their growing cooperation.

As perhaps the last remaining major figure in that referendum I am well aware of the divisive nature of the times. There was Salem’s conversion to city status and the all county annexation case wherein Roanoke and Salem sought to divide the county to give just two examples

Aided by a state law banning involuntary annexation whereby a city sought to expand into county territory and a realization that we are indeed better off working together our Valley has made great progress. We now have a common sanitary landfill, a common sewage disposal system, a regional water authority, an integrated library system and an expanding greenway system as well as a regional airport authority to name a few. We even now market a much larger area together as Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

All this is only made possible by the cooperative spirit of our local government officials. Congratulations.

CHARLES OSTERHOUDT

ROANOKE

