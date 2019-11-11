Your recent editorial on the failed consolidation referendum of 1969 ("What if Roanoke and Roanoke County had consolidated?," Oct. 20) has prompted me to write a letter congratulating our local governments on their growing cooperation.
As perhaps the last remaining major figure in that referendum I am well aware of the divisive nature of the times. There was Salem’s conversion to city status and the all county annexation case wherein Roanoke and Salem sought to divide the county to give just two examples
Aided by a state law banning involuntary annexation whereby a city sought to expand into county territory and a realization that we are indeed better off working together our Valley has made great progress. We now have a common sanitary landfill, a common sewage disposal system, a regional water authority, an integrated library system and an expanding greenway system as well as a regional airport authority to name a few. We even now market a much larger area together as Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
All this is only made possible by the cooperative spirit of our local government officials. Congratulations.
CHARLES OSTERHOUDT
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.